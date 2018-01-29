Dubbed iTownships, the initiative will include smart home technology, smart parking systems, and the use of sustainable materials, among others

Published 7:25 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Tan-led property developer Megaworld Corporation announced plans to future-proof its mixed-use townships by turning them into smart cities.

Dubbed iTownships, the plan revolves around incorporating digital technology, design innovations, and connectivity into Megaworld developments.

"We have assigned teams to study how we can seamlessly integrate smart technology and innovations into our townships," said Megaworld senior vice president Kevin Tan in a statement on Monday, January 29.

"In this fast-changing digital world, we see the importance of aligning our developments to quickly adapt to the disruptions, which we perceive as opportunities," he added.

The initiative includes the digitization of customer service and payment processes as well as the integration of smart home technology in residential units.

Megaworld also plans to create township operation centers across all developments to provide 24/7 security monitoring and emergency response.

There will also be urban art installations and smart parking systems that would include provisions for electric vehicle charging in mall developments, among others.

Megaworld added that there would be a focus on sustainability, with conversion of old streetlights to LED and solar-powered lights, green roofing for office buildings, and vertical green spaces across developments.

The Megaworld Group maintains a network of more than 660 residential developments, 54 office towers, as well as 15 malls in 22 townships and integrated lifestyle communities in the country. – Rappler.com