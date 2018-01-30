Affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, and fiber crops

Published 7:00 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the damage and losses to the agriculture sector caused by the activity of the Mayon volcano had reached P165.54 million as of noon on Tuesday, January 30.

In a memorandum dated January 30, the agriculture department said the situation in Albay affected a total of 8,138 hectares of agricultural areas, and 8,294 farmers.

Christopher Morales, chief of the DA Field Programs Operational Planning Division, said the estimated volume of production loss was at 36,023 metric tons, and the affected commodities were rice, corn, high value crops, and fiber crops.

Rice suffered the largest share of production losses at P139.79 million (82.45%), covering 6,380 hectares, which is equivalent to 61.35% of the total standing crop of 10,399 hectares.

"The losses were due to the effect of ashfall [on] the leaves and tillers of newly planted rice crops," the memorandum reads.

Nine areas in Albay were affected: Santo Domingo, Malilipot, Legazpi City, Daraga, Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Polangui, and Oas.

Below is a summary of damage and losses per commodity as of noon on Tuesday:

COMMODITY NO. OF FARMERS AFFECTED TOTAL AREA AFFECTED (HA) VOLUME (MT) TOTAL (PHP) Rice 4,253 6,380 - 139,794,637 Corn 773 708 2 4,378,793 High value crops 3,268 1,049 36,023 20,890,320 Fiber crops - 99 6 478,000

*Data from the Department of Agriculture

According to the memorandum, the proposed rehabilitation plan from different banner programs for rice, corn, high value crops, organic agriculture, as well as livestock and poultry totaled P48.076 million.

Alert Level 4 remains in effect over the Mayon volcano. Recent reports said the threat of catastrophic mudflows is building on the slopes of the volcano. – Rappler.com