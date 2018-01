US President Donald Trump calls for a $1.5 trillion investment plan to renew the country's creaking transport infrastructure, in his State of the Union address

Published 11:02 AM, January 31, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, USA – US President Donald Trump called on Tuesday, January 30, for a $1.5 trillion investment plan to renew the country's creaking transport infrastructure, in his State of the Union address.

"We will build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways across our land," he told Congress. "And we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit." – Rappler.com