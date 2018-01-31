The P30-million Siyapen Center is the first community-based drug rehabilitation center in the ARMM

Published 1:31 PM, January 31, 2018

MARAWI, Philippines – Ayala Foundation, the social development arm of the Ayala group, has turned over to the Marawi City government the first community-based drug rehabilitation center in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The 70-bed "Siyapen Center" – named after the Maranao word for "care" – is Ayala’s response to the challenge of President Rodrigo Duterte for the private sector to help address the country's drug dependency problem.

This is the first community-based drug rehab center in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and it should have opened days before the Marawi siege,” said Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra as he welcomed the opening of the facility.

Gandamra said the center, which was officially turned over on Tuesday, January 30, will manned by 30 health workers.

The center was built on Marawi City government property, a 2,000-square meter lot that used to be a public market.

It was refurbished with the help of Ayala Foundation through the Makati Development Corporation. It was completed days before the start of the Marawi Siege, but the war delayed its opening.

Ayala Foundation president Ruel Maranan said that the center was built at a cost of P30 million.

"We will also be providing cash-for-work funding for P3 million for the livelihood initiatives of Marawi City,” Maranan added.

He said that Ayala-owned Bank of the Philippine Islands provided two service vehicles for the Siyapen Center.

Gandamra said that the people of Marawi are grateful that their development partners never left them during the siege.

“We are still picking up our shattered lives, luckily, our partners never left us. No one expected the destruction of our city to be this shattered. We are all making enormous baby steps and hopefully we will find our rhythm,” he said.

Ayala Foundation also donated P10 million to the soldiers who served during the crisis, and their affected families.

“The Ayala group remains committed to assisting our fellow Filipinos in Mindanao, particularly in the recovery and development of Marawi City,” Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Corporation president, said in a press statement.

“Through Ayala Foundation, the Ayala Group has been working closely with communities in Muslim Mindanao for more than 50 years, and we wish to continue to be partners in its progress,” he added. – Rappler.com