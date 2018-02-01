Hotel101 Resort-Boracay will have 1,001 rooms and will be located in Megaworld's 150-hectare Boracay Newcoast estate

Published 1:55 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The "biggest" hotel in the country is set to rise in the tourist destination of Boracay Island.

"The Hotel101 Resort-Boracay will soon rise on the beachfront of Boracay Newcoast featuring 1,001 rooms and is expected to become the biggest hotel in the Philippines in terms of room count," DoubleDragon Properties Corporation said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Thursday, February 1.

"The project will sit on a two-hectare property on the beachfront cove and support environmentally friendly operations and sustainable tourism," it added.

The hotel is a joint venture project of Hotel of Asia Incorporated, a subsidiary of DoubleDragon, and Newcoast South Beach Incorporated.

DoubleDragon is led by its chairman, Mang Inasal founder Edgar "Injap" Sia II, and co-chairman, Jollibee founder Tony Tan Caktiong, while Newcoast South Beach is headed by its chairman, Enrique Gonzalez.

"Our group is proud to be working with DoubleDragon to launch the biggest green hotel in the Philippines," Gonzalez said in a statement.

"Boracay enjoys global popularity and the upgrading of Caticlan airport provides favorable macros. We are one of the best beachfront properties within the best master-planned development on the island, located on one of the best beaches in the world. As the maxim goes, it is location, location, location," he added.

DoubleDragon said the hotel will feature room suites with balconies, as well as retail and food and beverage offerings, a pool and outdoor deck, a business center, meeting rooms, and a function hall.

It added that specific areas of Hotel101 Resort-Boracay will also be powered by solar panels and will be equipped with a rainwater harvesting system.

DoubleDragon expects the hotel to be a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified development.

"This new eco-friendly 'greenergized' hotel project in Boracay puts forward our grand vision to be a major player in the hotel and resorts industry in the country,"

said Sia.

The hotel is the 4th development under the Hotel101 brand, with the first 3 located in Manila, Bonifacio Global City, and Davao City.

DoubleDragon aims to have a total of 5,000 hotel rooms in its portfolio by 2020.

Part of a larger seaside development

Hotel101 Resort-Boracay will be located in Boracay Newcoast, a 150-hectare tourism estate of Global-Estate Resorts Incorporated (GERI), a Megaworld Corporation subsidiary.

The estate will feature a golf course as well as commercial districts, residential condominiums, residential villages, and hotels.

GERI noted that it will incorporate green initiatives such as the use of electric jeepneys, solar-powered streetlights, flood-free drainage systems, and a waste segregation program. It will also have its own facility for waste recycling as well as a sewage treatment plant.

"This new development by Hotel101 Resort-Boracay group will become a major provider of comfort and convenience for tourists visiting Boracay. Their eco-friendly hotel blends well with Boracay Newcoast's sustainable development model. This will further enhance the island's proposition for the domestic and global tourist market," said Megaworld senior vice president Kevin Tan. – Rappler.com