Eligible passengers who are on Philippine Airlines flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York JFK, Honolulu, and Guam no longer have to remove their shoes, belts, and jackets at TSA checkpoints

Published 9:30 PM, February 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Passengers of Philippine Airlines (PAL) traveling from the United States may now avail of a faster security screening procedure, after the flag carrier became part of the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck program.

The TSA PreCheck program aims to help travelers enjoy quick and convenient security screening as they fly out of airports from and within the US.

Passengers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program who are on PAL flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York JFK, Honolulu, and Guam starting Friday, February 2, no longer have to remove their shoes, belts, and jackets. Passengers' gadgets and liquids may remain in their carry-on bags at the TSA PreCheck checkpoints.

At US airport checkpoints, passengers should look for the TSA PreCheck entrance. Should there be no TSA PreCheck lane in operation, passengers should follow TSA officer instructions to ensure the most convenient screening possible, said PAL.

Passengers enrolled in the expedited security screening program should provide their known traveler number (KTN) when booking flights on PAL. The name, date of birth, and gender submitted for the airline reservation should match their TSA PreCheck application, said the Philippine flag carrier.

"Following these guidelines will help ensure passengers are considered for TSA PreCheck when appropriate," PAL said.

"As the airline operating the greatest number of routes and flights from the US to the Philippines, PAL is always looking for ways to make the travel experience more comfortable for our valued customers," PAL president and chief operating officer Jaime Bautista said in a statement last Thursday, February 1.

Members of other traveler programs, such as Global Entry, Sentri, and Nexus, are also eligible for TSA PreCheck.