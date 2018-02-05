This is in line with the airline's commitment to make the Clark International Airport its main hub for operations

Published 2:15 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines AirAsia Incorporated is now flying from Clark, Pampanga to Tacloban, Leyte; Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Iloilo.

The budget airline announced in a statement on Monday, February 5, that it flew its maiden flight from Clark to the Iloilo International Airport, the primary gateway to Western Visayas and Panay, last Saturday, February 3.

"Our commitment is to better connect Clark to secondary cities within the Philippines like Iloilo, Tacloban, and Puerto Princesa to ASEAN region where the AirAsia Group has unparalleled and widest connectivity, and to destinations across Northeast Asia, Australasia, the Middle East, and the United States," Darren Acorda, chief pilot for Training and Standards of Philippines AirAsia, said in the statement.



This is in line with the airline's commitment to make the Clark International Airport its main hub for operations, as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has inadequate space for its fleet expansion.

As part of the flight's inauguration, AirAsia said it is offering promo fares from P1,066, all-in, until February 18 for travel between February 5 and July 31 this year. (READ: From 2 jets to 70: AirAsia returns to its Clark roots)

The airline's flights between Clark and Puerto Princesa as well as Clark and Iloilo operate 3 times a week or every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

AirAsia also operates flights between Clark and Tacloban every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Aside from these 3 new domestic flights to and from Clark, AirAsia also flies to Davao, Kalibo, and Caticlan from Clark using Airbus 320s, which can accommodate up to 180 passengers.

Aside from Clark, AirAsia also offers flights to Iloilo, Tacloban, and Puerto Princesa from its hubs in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

Philippines AirAsia is a wholly owned subsidiary of AirAsia Incorporated, which is a joint venture company among Filipino investors Antonio Cojuangco, former Ambassador Alfredo Yao, Michael Romero, Marianne Hontiveros, and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.

Philippines AirAsia operates a fleet of 17 aircraft with domestic and international routes.

The airline has several flights to and from Manila, Davao, Cebu, Kalibo, Caticlan (Boracay), Tacloban, Tagbilaran (Bohol), Puerto Princesa (Palawan), Clark, and Iloilo.

It also operates flights to and from Shanghai, Taipei, Incheon (Seoul), Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Guangzhou, Ho Chi Minh, Singapore, Jakarta, and Bali.

In the next 3 to 5 years, Philippines AirAsia chief executive officer Dexter Comendador said they target to double their fleet. By 2032, they aim to have 70 planes. – Rappler.com