Published 4:05 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Tan-led developer Megaworld Corporation is set to open its first mall outside Luzon, located in Iloilo City, in April this year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday, February 5, Megaworld announced the upcoming opening of the P2.2-billion Festive Walk Mall at the Iloilo Business Park.

The firm said Festive Walk Mall will have 90,000 square meters (sqm) in gross floor area and 3 levels. The main mall will be connected to a mall annex which will also be linked to the 1.1-kilometer Festive Walk Parade via elevated walkways and bridges.

The mall will feature a supermarket, department store, home essentials store, toy store, food hall, 7-theater cinema complex, chapel, open air garden, dog park, and a dancing fountain at the main entrance.

"We are excited to bring our lifestyle mall concept to Iloilo – our first outside of Luzon. This full-scale mall will further expand our offerings in Iloilo Business Park as it matures as a township. The mall will also be able to generate around 3,500 jobs in retail, food, transport, and mall operations," said Megaworld senior vice president Kevin Tan.

The mall annex will house some government offices as well as medical and wellness facilities, too.

"Our idea is to seamlessly connect the main mall, the annex, Festive Walk Parade, and the multi-level parking facility so that everything will be walkable," Tan explained.

Festive Walk Mall will have its own transport hub for buses, jeepneys, and taxis. More than 1,000 parking slots will also be made available for mall patrons.

The 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park is also a Megaworld development.

The 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park is also a Megaworld development.

It houses two hotels owned by the Andrew Tan group – the Richmonde Hotel Iloilo and the soon-to-open Courtyard by Marriott Hotel – as well as office towers, residential towers, and a commercial district.