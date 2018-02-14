The 13,000-square-meter mall is SM Prime's 6th in Cavite and will open its doors on Friday, February 16

Published 3:30 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sy-family led SM Prime Holdings Incorporated is opening another mall in Cavite, its 6th in the province alone.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Wednesday, February 14, SM Prime announced that it will open SM Center Imus on Friday, February 16.

Located along NIA Road in Barangay Bukandala, the mall has 13,000 square meters (sqm) in gross floor area and will open with 90% of its space leased.

SM Prime said the new mall will feature a venue called the Indoor Town Plaza, designed for concert and sporting events. There will also be tenants open 24/7, such as a full-service clinic, pharmacy, and wellness spa.

The property developer noted that SM Center Imus is geared firmly towards locals as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with spaces set aside for local brands.

Besides local SMEs, the new mall will also feature brands from the SM group including SM Supermarket, SM Appliance Center, Ace Hardware, Miniso, Watsons, and BDO.

"The opening of SM Center Imus marks another milestone for SM Prime. This mall is located right at the heart of Imus City to provide more convenience to the residents as well as guests of this historic city," said SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim in a statement.

Aside from SM Center Imus, the other SM malls in Cavite are SM City Bacoor, SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Molino, SM City Rosario, and SM City Trece Martires. – Rappler.com