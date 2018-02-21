Having focused on niches such as employee benefits and BPOs since its partnership with BDO ended, Generali is now on expansion mode

Published 6:25 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Global insurance giant Generali Group has reemerged to focus on potentially lucrative gaps in the Philippine insurance market.

The Italy-based group had a 17-year partnership with Henry Sy-led BDO Unibank Incorporated which ended in 2016 when the country's largest bank bought out its share of the joint venture.

"BDO decided they wanted to run their bank assurance business separately and we stayed in the market and started redeveloping our business to focus on the group life and health insurance businesses," said Generali regional officer for Asia Roberto Leonardi at a briefing on Tuesday, February 21.

"The joint venture with BDO was mainly focused on offering products to BDO's customers. Now we are clear that we want to focus on employee benefits, credit life insurance, and the group life insurance market, and really develop a specialized niche for ourselves there because there are no other international brands in that space," he explained.

Seeing the local insurance sector grow, however, Generali through its wholly-owned local subsidiary Generali Life Assurance Philippines Incorporated (GLAPI) also plans to expand beyond those niches to focus on health as well as property and casualty insurance.

The overall insurance industry in the Philippines grew 12% last year, with P259.646 billion in premiums. The life insurance sector alone grew by 10.69%, with a premium income of P202.34 billion, according to data from the Insurance Commission (IC).

Insurance firms in the country also saw their assets rise by a combined 17.9% last year to P1.55 trillion.

"This year we intend to significantly outpace this by growing our gross written premium by at least 40%," said Reynaldo Centeno, president and chief executive officer of GLAPI.

Focus on BPOs, foreign firms, provinces

Centeno also said GLAPI's growth post-partnership with BDO was achieved by "refocusing distribution effort on specific niches in the market, particularly the business process outsourcing or BPO industry because of its significant growth and because there's a real need for health care and life insurance."

"That business is projected to grow significantly still despite being tempered a bit by political noise," he added.

Besides the BPO industry, Centeno noted that other growth areas include locators in special economic zones which may not be able to provide insurance policies on their own. These would make ideal clients for GLAPI's employee benefit packages.

He added that GLAPI also intends to expand into medical insurance in the provinces, with emphasis placed on Bacolod City and Davao City. The firm has been adding to its network of 1,600 accredited medical facilities and 22,000 medical specialists. – Rappler.com