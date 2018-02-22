The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will hold a necrological service in his honor on Friday, February 23, at its headquarters

Published 7:35 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Prominent banker and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Monetary Board member Valentin Araneta died on Wednesday, February 21. He was 69.

Araneta had joined the central bank's Monetary Board in July 2014. Prior to this, he served as president of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) from 2011 to 2014.

Araneta also had a distinguished career in private banking, having led Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) as president and chief executive officer from 2000 to 2003.

He also served as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Philippine National Bank (PNB) from 1995 to 1998, and was an independent director of the Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank).

Prior to joining the workforce, Araneta graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in 1971 with a degree in Economics and went on to complete an Advanced Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business in 1991.

The BSP said it would hold a Requiem Mass and necrological service on Friday, February 23, from 9 am to noon, at the BSP Assembly Hall in its headquarters in Manila.

His ashes will be interred on Sunday, February 25, at the St Therese Columbarium in Pasay City. – Rappler.com