The local oil firm will be the exclusive distributor of GAZ commercial vehicles in the Philippines

Published 10:10 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eastern Petroleum Group of Companies and Russia's GAZ Group are set to launch a partnership to import light- to heavy-duty commercial vehicles into the Philippines.

Back in September 2017, Eastern Petroleum was designated as the exclusive distributor of GAZ commercial vehicles in the Philippines, under a deal signed by the two companies.

They will launch on Thursday, March 1, Eastern's automotive unit dubbed Gazelle Motors Corporation.

Under the deal, Eastern has the right to distribute and conduct after-sales service of GAZ's light commercial vehicles in the Philippines, including exclusive rights to sell the Gazelle Next 17-seater minibus and Gazelle Next Cityline 20-seater bus.

The two firms also agreed that the GAZ Group would supply Gazelle Next buses, which they said fully meet the requirements of the government's fleet modernization program.

The government's fleet modernization program is a large-scale plan to replace old buses.

By 2023, more than 200,000 units, including minibuses, medium buses, and large buses, are seen to be replaced by new units, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

"More than 200,000 units of the commonly used mode of transport, like jeepneys and vans, are due for immediate replacements in the next 5 years. The GAZ Group products fully comply with the environmental standards of the Philippines and also meet all requirements for comfort and safety," said Eastern Petroleum chairman Fernando Martinez. – Rappler.com