Published 1:25 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least two domestic flights were canceled on Thursday, March 1, due to bad weather, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

Below are the canceled flights.

Cebu Pacific

5J 506 – Manila-Tuguegarao

Manila-Tuguegarao 5J 507 – Tuguegarao-Manila

– Rappler.com