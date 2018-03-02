Nearly 400 units will be available to provide ride-hailing services for passengers from the country's second main gateway

Published 5:14 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Passengers can now book Grab rides from the Clark International Airport.

On Thursday, March 1, Grab Philippines officially launched its services from Clark International Airport and within the province of Pampanga.

According to Grab country head Brian Cu, almost 400 units will be available to provide ride-hailing services for passengers from the country's second main gateway.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier set a cap of 250 units in the province of Pampanga but Board Member Aileen Lizada said the cap will be adjusted to consider increase in passenger traffic in the airport.

"The [LTFRB] Regional Director [in] Pampanga signified his request to increase the number considering domestic flights will be increased," Lizada told Rappler on Friday, March 2.

In 2017, Clark International Airport recorded over 1.5 million passengers passing through its facility.

The Manila International Airport Authority is also eyeing redistribution of some domestic flights to the Pampanga airport to help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.– Rappler.com