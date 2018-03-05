The new route will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays

Published 7:00 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lucio Tan-led Philippine Airlines (PAL) is expanding its Davao hub by introducing maiden flights from Davao to Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

The new route will begin on March 25, flying on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, said PAL in a statement on Monday, March 5.

PAL will use its new Bombardier Q400 Next Generation aircraft for the Davao-Siargao route, which is expected to boost economic and tourism activities between the two areas in Mindanao.

Known as the surfing capital of the Philippines, Siargao is one of the country's fastest growing tourist destinations.

PAL also announced that it will begin operating daily flights between Davao and Tagbilaran, Bohol from the current 4 times weekly offering, starting March 25. The flag carrier's Mindanao hub also links Davao to Cebu, Zamboanga, and Cagayan de Oro.

"We envision Davao to become a major hub in our network in the years to come that will spur tremendous economic and tourism activities in the region," said PAL senior assistant vice president for Visayas and Mindanao Harry Inoferio.

PAL is offering an introductory one-way base fare of P1,088 for the Davao-Siargao route, with the booking period until April 15 and travel period from March 25 to October 31. – Rappler.com