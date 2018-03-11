The bus company will use the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) for the new routes

Published 8:40 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bus company Victory Liner Incorporated is set to start point-to-point (P2P) services from the Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Subic Bay in Olongapo and Dagupan in Pangasinan.

Victory Liner operations manager Ronald Sarmiento said in a statement on Sunday, March 11, that the new P2P routes are expected to service overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and tourists beginning Monday, March 12.

"Instead of disembarking in Manila-based airports and [riding] buses to Subic, Bataan, Pampanga, and Pangasinan, OFWs and tourists, both locals and [foreigners], will now be able to catch their international and local trips from Clark International Airport," said Sarmiento.

P2P buses only pick up and drop off passengers at designated terminals. (READ: Have you tried the P2P bus yet? It's still a better ride)

Victory Liner said it will use the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) for the P2P routes.

For the Clark-Subic route, its 1st trip will be at 1 am and the last one will be at 8 pm.

"Those living in Bataan and Zambales, there will be trips from Subic to San Fernando. For residents of Pangasinan, trips to Clark will start at 1 am and the last trip at 8 pm," Sarmiento said.

For the Clark-Dagupan route, Victory Liner will pick up and drop off passengers at the Clark International Airport; SM City Clark; SM City Rosales; SM City Urdaneta Central; and Victory Liner terminals in San Fernando, Dinalupihan, and Harbor Point. – Chrisee Dela Paz / Rappler.com