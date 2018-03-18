Socioeconomic and educational factors are not the only barriers that can hold back employees. Company cultures that do not foster diversity and equality can hold back workers as well.

Published 9:50 PM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – How can companies create a more equitable working environment?

Strategy and consulting firm Accenture identified 40 workplace factors – 14 of which are critical in helping foster gender equality – in its annual study titled "Getting to Equal 2018: Creating a culture where everyone thrives."

According to the study, socioeconomic and educational factors are not the only barriers that can hold back employees. Company cultures that do not foster diversity and equality can hold back workers, particularly women, as well. (READ: Change in company culture is key to gender equality in the workplace – study)

"While there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace, including educational disparities, childcare and domestic responsibilities, and cultural biases, an organization's culture can hold women back, too," the study states.

Creating a culture that values gender equality can accelerate the advancement of women in the workplace and help close the gender pay gap, according to the study.

While a company's culture may be difficult to concretely define and change, the study cites a number of key factors that, if present, can highly affect gender equality in the workplace.

"Workplace culture cannot be quantified, but it is possible – and essential – to measure the factors that can contribute to a more diverse and equitable work environment," it said.

Out of 40 key factors defined in the study, these 14 factors are what Accenture cites as the most common and important in achieving gender equality:

– Graphic by Ken Bautista / Rappler.com