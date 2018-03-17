The Bureau of Customs appoints new district collectors in areas where the February collection target was not met

Published 11:36 AM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In what it called a "major reshuffle," the Bureau of Customs (BOC) has assigned new district collectors in several major ports to replace officials who failed to meet the February collection target.

The BOC said in a statement that Carmelita Talusan, formerly assigned to the Port of Subic, formally assumed her district collector role at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Friday, March 15. She replaced former district collector Vincent Philip Maronilla.

Lawyer Ma Liza Sebastian from the BOC's Revenue Collection Monitoring Group replaced Surigao district collector Lilibeth Mangsal, who is now the acting deputy collector for the Port of Cebu.

Lawyer Lyceo Martinez of the Compliance Monitoring Unit was appointed as the new Zamboanga collector, replacing Jesus Balmores.

Arsenia Ilagan, former NAIA deputy collector for passenger service, assumed her post as Legazpi district collector, replacing lawyer Ma Lourdes Mangaoang.

Mangaoang assumed Ilagan's former role at NAIA.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña clarified that Mangaoang was reassiged to boost revenue collection at the country's main airport.

"Her (Mangaoang's) assumption in NAIA as deputy collector is not due to poor performance in revenue collection but for her to take a bigger responsibility," Lapeña said.



The Customs chief also swore into office Jessie Cardona as the head of BOC's Account Management Office. He was formerly part of the Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center.

"He is one of my trusted men in the public service and I know he will resolve the issues in the Account Management Office in no time," Lapeña said. (READ: New Customs chief vows 'zero tolerance' for corruption)

In February, Lapeña issued a memorandum intensifying collection performance. He had warned that district collectors who fail to reach targets will be relieved of their posts.

The BOC posted P43.674 billion in revenues in February, exceeding its target by P2 billion. (READ: Customs employees to get P1.4M incentive each if...)

Fourteen of the 17 districts exceeded the target that month. – Rappler.com