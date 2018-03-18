Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi says the Alegria Oil Field would have two wells ready to produce a total of 360 barrels per day

Published 7:20 PM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Alegria Oil Field in southern Cebu can power a 60-megawatt (MW) gas plant, said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

"Initial study shows that it can support a 60-MW plant. They are working on it, preparing. This will help the power supply in Visayas, especially Cebu," Cusi told reporters.

His statement comes after the Department of Energy (DOE) affirmed last week that the Alegria Oil Field has commercial quantities of natural gas and oil resources.

For oil resources, Cusi said the Alegria Oil Field would have two wells "ready to produce 180 barrels each every day, for a total of 360 barrels per day."

"It will help the economy because it will support the local industry using crude oil. That will be a big help even though it's only 360 barrels because it is still a positive development," the energy chief added.

The contractor, China International Mining Petroleum Company Limited (CIMP), had discovered about 27.93 million barrels of oil (MMBO), with a possible production recovery of 3.35 MMBO or a conservative estimate of 12% of total oil in place or reserves.

CIMP holds Petroleum Service Contract (SC) No. 49, which covers the Alegria Oil Field. (READ: Pangilinan still optimistic over oil hunt in West Philippine Sea)

Based on CIMP's findings, the DOE said about 9.42 billion cubic feet (bcf) of reserves were found for natural gas, with the recoverable resource estimated at 6.6 bcf or about 70% of total natural gas in place or reserves.

The natural gas and oil production of the field may last until 2037, based on the development plan crafted after the initial testing.

Back in 2016, the DOE and CIMP established that the oil field contained commercial quantities of natural gas upon the discovery of oil accumulation in the adjacent hydrocarbon traps within the Alegria underground area. – Rappler.com