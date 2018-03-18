Directed by Brillante Mendoza, 'Amo' on Netflix is an action TV series set against the backdrop of President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial drug war

Published 9:28 PM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – American content streaming giant Netflix Incorporated has partnered with TV5 Incorporated to stream its first Philippine-produced series: Amo (Boss).

Directed by Brillante Mendoza, Amo is an action TV series set against the backdrop of President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial drug war.

It will be the first 12-episode miniseries from the Philippines to be streamed on Netflix, and will be available worldwide starting Monday, April 9.

"We're always seeking to work with passionate, talented storytellers like Mr Mendoza, to bring premium content to the more than 117 million Netflix members around the world," said Robert Roy, vice-president of Content Acquisition at Netflix, in a statement.

Amo tells the story of Joseph (Vince Rillon), a high school student who starts out as a small-time shabu peddler, whose involvement in the drug trade eventually gets him entangled in the violent and dangerous circle of drug lords, crooked cops, and corrupt government officials.

"Amo is a bold and suspenseful show that has the potential of capturing thrill-seeking audiences worldwide," Roy added.

The partnership works best for both camps. This is in line with Netflix's global vision to take its streaming service far from its California roots. Meanwhile, local broadcast firm TV5 is securing more revenue drivers to finally break even in 2019.

More content for TV5

Vincent "Chot" Reyes, president and chief executive officer at TV5, said it plans to produce more entertainment, news, and sports content to boost its revenue.

"Brillante has done a beautiful job in bringing paper to life, and the show's acquisition provides an additional platform to help share the first-ever Filipino series on Netflix to a worldwide audience," Reyes said.

He added that TV5 is open to the idea of producing more entertainment content on top of its high-rating sports content.

In October 2017, Reyes had announced that ESPN 5 will replace Sports 5, starting with the PBA Finals Game 1 between the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco Bolts that month.

Reyes said he is optimistic about the company's prospects this year and in 2019 amid the continuing improvement of its earnings.

TV5 saw a 43% growth in revenues in 2017, as compared to 2016.

The TV5 chief said he expects to cut losses by 50% in 2018, mainly on the back of its continuous restructuring program and a new partnership with global sports broadcaster ESPN. This, in turn, is seen to help TV5 break even in 2019.

To cut expenses, TV5 terminated its partnership with Viva Communications, which handled the network's entertainment programs.

Reyes said restructuring is an ongoing concern for TV5, like most companies, as its business model evolves.

It was in 2009 when the PLDT group, through its unit MediaQuest Corporation, acquired ABC Development Corporation, the operator of TV5.

MediaQuest bought TV5 from the Cojuangco group for P4 billion, and acquired MPB Primedia of Malaysia, the network's major block-timer, for $16 million. Since then, the firm has yet to break even. – Rappler.com