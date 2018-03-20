Bookmark this page for the operating hours of banks during Holy Week this year

Published 6:50 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of the schedules of various banks for Holy Week.

This list will be updated as banks announce their schedules.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - all BPI, BPI Family Savings Bank, and BPI Direct BanKo branches and kiosks will be closed

Monday, April 2 - back to regular operations

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank)

Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - no check clearing, and only select Metrobank branches (listed here) will be open

Good Friday, March 30 - contact centers will be closed

Monday, April 2 - back to regular operations

China Banking Corporation (China Bank)

Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - all China Bank and China Bank Savings branches will be closed

Monday, April 2 - back to regular operations

– Rappler.com