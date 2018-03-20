1
Bank schedules for Holy Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of the schedules of various banks for Holy Week.
This list will be updated as banks announce their schedules.
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - all BPI, BPI Family Savings Bank, and BPI Direct BanKo branches and kiosks will be closed
- Monday, April 2 - back to regular operations
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank)
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - no check clearing, and only select Metrobank branches (listed here) will be open
- Good Friday, March 30 - contact centers will be closed
- Monday, April 2 - back to regular operations
China Banking Corporation (China Bank)
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - all China Bank and China Bank Savings branches will be closed
- Monday, April 2 - back to regular operations
– Rappler.com