Globe subscribers can call #77777 for free to have Shakey's delivered, and will eventually be able to pay for both in-store and delivery orders using Globe's GCash app

Published 8:00 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Globe Telecom Incorporated, along with its digital payments arm Mynt, partnered with Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Incorporated to streamline food orders and deliveries.

The telco announced on Wednesday, March 21, the launch of two partnerships with the pizza chain: a toll-free delivery number and GCash's scan-to-pay feature for both in-store payments and deliveries.

Similar to Globe's arrangement with Jollibee Foods Corporation, Globe users calling Shakey's centralized delivery hotline nationwide will not be charged for the call. Users only have to dial #77777, including the hashtag sign.

Shakey's is also adopting GCash's scan-to-pay feature which allows for cashless payments. The pizza chain said this feature will be initially offered in 11 branches – BGC Stopover, Market Market!, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Loyola (Katipunan), Buendia, Valero, Glorietta, Park Square Makati, Makati Avenue, UPS (Shakey's Wow Center), and Magallanes.

The plan is to roll out the scan-to-pay feature in other Shakey's branches nationwide by the end of the year, and eventually equip delivery riders to accept GCash within the next few months.

Globe added that the feature also entitles customers to promos, including a 10% cash-back capped at P500 when scan-to-pay is used until March 31.

"Both the hashtag and GCash scan-to-pay feature give guests of Shakey's the power to use their mobile phones as a tool to make transactions easier and more convenient," said Globe president and chief executive officer Ernest Cu in a media briefing to launch the partnership.

An iPhone or Android user needs to download or update to the latest version of the GCash app, register for an account, and fund a GCash wallet through any of the 12,000 GCash Partner Outlets nationwide. – Rappler.com