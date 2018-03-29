Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade says the faulty record-keeping of spare parts inventory could derail the effort to get 15 trains working by the end of the Holy Week break

Published 4:47 PM, March 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines— Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade has hit out at the lackadaisical record-keeping of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3’s (MRT3) maintenance team as it races to get 15 working trains by next week.

In particular, Tugade took issue with the team's record-keeping and spare parts inventory for broken-down trains during a during an inspection of the annual general maintenance of the MRT-3 on Thursday, March 29.

“I’m not happy with your record-keeping. I’m not happy with your inventory-keeping. Ang fast-moving at laging ginagamit (na equipment) dapat nasa bukana ng warehouse (I’m not happy with your record-keeping. I’m not happy with your inventory keeping. Fast moving and always used equipment should always be at the front of the warehouse),” Tugade was quoted to have said by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) head went on to point out that the lax records could derail the maintenance team’s efforts to get as much trains up and running after the holy week break ends.

"If you don’t address this now, time will come na mauubos na naman yung spare parts dahil hindi maayos ang pag-account ninyo (if you don’t address this now, the time will come when you will run out of spare parts since the accounts are not in order),” Tugade added.

The entire MRT-3 system has been on shutdown since Holy Wednesday, March 29. It is scheduled to re-open on Monday, April 2.

MRT-3 media relations officer Aly Narvaez added the 5 day shutdown is aimed at finally getting 15 trains up and running.

Currently, only 13 trains are in working order. The number dropped to as low as 6 in mid-February. The system has also been plagued with breakdowns registering 12 for March, and 50 since the turn of the year.

Narvaez noted, however, that even if the team gets 15 trains or 45 pasesnger cars up and running, “they would still need to undergo necessary safety and operational checks and test runs before revenue operations."

Experts from the Australian Agency for International Development and the Asian Development Bank joint advisory panel also joined the MRT-3 team to help with the effort.

In November of year, the DOTr announced Sumitomo Corporation, the original builder and maintenance provider of the MRT-3 system, is being closely considered to reprise its role. – Rappler.com