The power firm sets up a new unit called AboitizPower Distributed Energy, which is eyeing projects in Luzon and the Visayas this year

Published 4:45 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) announced it is entering the solar rooftop business through a new unit called AboitizPower Distributed Energy Incorporated (APX).

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday, April 2, AboitizPower said it will expand its solar energy portfolio under its Cleanergy brand.

The new unit is "already looking at completing several key projects in Luzon and Visayas in 2018, with a target to integrate it closely with the group's existing open access customers."

"The positive response from customers affirms our view that distributed energy technology such as rooftop solar complements existing products and services that the AboitizPower group provides," added APX general manager Ping Mendoza.

Currently the Philippines' second largest power producer, AboitizPower announced late last year that it would add around 500 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in the 1st quarter of 2018.

The firm entered the solar energy business in 2016 with the 69-MW San Carlos Sun (Sacasun) project in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

AboitizPower, along with its partners, has 1,272 MW of net sellable capacity to date through its Cleanergy brand.

"We have been in the power industry for more than 80 years. This gives us a wealth of knowledge and technical capability that we can share to our customers who want to go into solar," AboitizPower president Antonio Moraza said. – Rappler.com