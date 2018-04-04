The airline, however, will retain a few flights 'to serve local residents and ensure continuity of commerce in Northern Panay island' during the period

Published 12:41 AM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific will cancel its flights to and from Caticlan and Kalibo over the 6-month period that Boracay Island, the world-famous tourist destination, will be closed.

The airline made the announcement close to midnight of Thursday, April 5, a few hours after President Rodrigo Duterte announced in a Cabinet meeting that he had accepted the recommendation of 3 agencies to shut down the island amid environmental concerns.

In a Facebook post, Cebu Pacific listed 19 flights – mostly catering to tourists – that would be stopped from April 26 to October 25.

However, there are 6 flights it would retain “to serve local residents and ensure continuity of commerce in Northern Panay island” during the period.

The airline advised affected passengers to take any of the following options:

Get a full refund

Place the full value of the ticket in a travel fund for future use

Rebook the flight, subject to seat availability (via the ”Manage Booking” section in the Cebu Pacific website)

Reroute to any domestic destination, subject to seat availability

"Guests who booked through a travel agent or any other third party are encouraged to provide us with their own contact details so they are directly advised about any flight changes,” the Cebu Pacific post said.

Passengers may also contact Cebu Pacific at the following:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cebupacificair

Twitter: @CebuPacificAir

Hotline: +632 702 0888

For a list of flights, read Cebu Pacific’s full announcement. – Rappler.com