The real estate developer secures a provisional license for a casino in its 201-hectare Mimosa+ Leisure City development

Published 5:35 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gotianun-led Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) announced it has secured the right to build a casino in its Mimosa+ Leisure City development at the Clark Economic Zone (CEZ) in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The FDC said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Thursday, April 5, that it already got a provisional license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

The 201-hectare Mimosa+ Leisure City was previously called the Mimosa Leisure Estate. It is a joint development of FDC and its property arm Filinvest Land, and is operated by subsidiary Mimosa Cityscapes Incorporated (MCI).

MCI "has earmarked a total minimum investment of $200 million for the project comprised of a casino, 5-star hotel, lifestyle mall, and events venue," said FDC.

The development will also include the renovation of the existing Quest Hotel as well as two championship golf courses and villas.

"Mimosa+ Leisure City's location close to the Clark International Airport makes it accessible to both international and domestic tourists. Now that we have secured the provisional license we foresee futher upsurge in tourist arrivals upon completion of the various project's components," said FDC president and chief executive officer Josephine Gotianun Yap in a statement.

"It is our intention to work with a leading casino operator that will align with our vision of a premier destination," she added.

FDC and JG Summit's P839-billion unsolicited proposal to redevelop and operate the Clark International Airport was rejected by the government earlier this year. – Rappler.com