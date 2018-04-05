Bookmark this page for the operating hours of banks during the national holiday

Published 5:37 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of the schedules of various banks for the long weekend ending on Monday, April 9, Araw ng Kagitingan.

This list will be updated as banks announce their schedules.

Security Bank

Only Security Bank branches in NAIA and NAIA Terminal 3 will be open.

All other branches will resume operations by Tuesday, April 10.

For assistance, customers call the 24/7 Customer Contact Center at 88-791-88 or email customercare@securitybank.com.

– Rappler.com