The budget airline, however, will retain 4 daily flights 'to serve local residents and ensure continuity of commerce in Northern Panay island' during the period

Published 5:42 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – AirAsia Philippines will cancel its flights to and from Caticlan and Kalibo over the 6-month period that Boracay Island, the world-famous tourist destination, will be closed.

The airline made the announcement on Thursday, April 5, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte announced in a Cabinet meeting that he had accepted the recommendation of 3 agencies to shut down the island amid environmental concerns.

In a statement AirAsia Philippines listed several flights that would be stopped from April 26 to October 26.

Flights canceled from April 26 to October 26:

Manila-Caticlan-Manila (3x daily)

Z2-221/222

Z2-223/224

Z2-225/226

Kalibo-Manila-Kalibo (3x daily)

Z2-709/710

Z2-711/712

Z2-715/716

Cebu-Caticlan-Cebu (daily)

Z2-550/551

Kalibo-Clark-Kalibo (3x weekly)

Z2-100/101

Clark-Caticlan-Clark (daily)

Z2-921/922

Kalibo-Pusan-Kalibo (4x weekly)

Z2-58/59

Kalibo-Shanghai-Kalibo (daily)

Z2-28/29

Kalibo-Incheon-Kalibo (2x daily)

Z2-36/27

Z2-38/39

The budget airline, however, will retain 4 daily flights "to serve local residents and ensure continuity of commerce in Northern Panay island" during the period.

Retained flights

Manila-Caticlan-Manila (daily)

Z2-219/220

Manila-Kalibo-Manila (daily)

Z2-713/714

In order not to disrupt its passengers' holiday plans, AirAsia said it would be mounting additional flights to popular leisure destinations Palawan, Bohol, Cebu, and Davao during the period.

"Guests who are affected by the changes and hold flight bookings from 26 April to 26 October 2018 will be notified via email and SMS," the airline's statement read.

Affected guests will be able to choose one from the following service recovery options:

Change destination : Option to be accommodated on any flights operated by AirAsia Philippines (carrier code Z2) for the same country pair within 30 days of the original travel date at no extra cost, subject to seat availability and government mandated taxes. Fare difference shall apply for international flights operated by other AirAsia Group carriers and changes to travel date beyond 30 calendar days

: Option to be accommodated on any flights operated by AirAsia Philippines (carrier code Z2) for the same country pair within 30 days of the original travel date at no extra cost, subject to seat availability and government mandated taxes. Fare difference shall apply for international flights operated by other AirAsia Group carriers and changes to travel date beyond 30 calendar days Move flight date : Change to a new travel date on the same route without additional cost, subject to seat availability

Change to a new travel date on the same route without additional cost, subject to seat availability Credit account : Retain the value of fare in your AirAsia Big Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is valid for booking within 180 calendar days from the date of issue

Retain the value of fare in your AirAsia Big Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is valid for booking within 180 calendar days from the date of issue Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking

– Rappler.com