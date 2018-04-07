Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña says there will also be an investigation into the possible involvement of customs personnel in the illegal release of 105 containers

April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philipines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced on Saturday, April 7, that it has filed smuggling charges against two officials of a Manila port operator, and several importers and customs brokers for alleged connivance in the illegal release of 105 containers despite a standing alert order.

The BOC filed the complaint before the before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Asian Terminals Incorporated (ATI) assistant vice president for South Harbor Operations Steve Realuyo and shift manager Darwin Dalmacio on Friday, April 6.

ATI operates the Manila South Harbor, the Port of Batangas, Batangas Container Terminal, and off-dock yards in Sta Mesa, Manila. and Calamba, Laguna.

The same charges were filed against the following:

Premiere Oak Lumber & Wood Products Corporation:

Juden Eslao, president

Gerly Ebias, director

Severino Aycocho, director

Meldy Sayon, treasurer

Customs brokers Homaidi Sarip Ibrahim, Mohammad Salman Cosain Amerol, and Malik Nooman Regaro Molok

Spectrum Highlands Marketing Corporation:

Rhea Tolosa, president

Meldy Sayon, director

Mohammad Salman Cosain Amerol, customs broker

Megaabundancesteel Indent Trading Corporation:

Erin Jorge Sumile, president

Mark Leo Magpayo, vice president

Arwind Jay Caparros, director

Leonard Sucaldito, director

Customs brokers Homaidi Sarip Ibrahim, Malik Nooman Regaro Molok, Mohammad Salman Cosain Amerol, and Bernadine Miranda

Abundancegain Indent Trading Corporation:

Abraham Torrecampo, president

Allan Cajuban, vice president

Jake Tordesillas, director

Mark Leo Magpayo, treasurer

Mohammad Salman Cosain Amerol, customs broker

Paragon Platinum International Trading Corporation:

Erin Jorge Sumile, corporate secretary/operations

Malik Nooman Regaro Molok, customs broker

Imperialfoods and Agricultural Prod:

Bernardo Lu Chong, president

William Tan, treasurer

Emerson Tan, director

Alexander Lao, director

Bernadine Miranda, customs broker

The BOC said the individuals failed to subject the 105 containers to a complete examination by the BOC before releasing the shipments they held, amounting to P69,675,171.

This is in violation of Sections 1401 and 1424 of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016.

“In the case of the 105 containers, the examinations were not conducted as the officers of the 6 corporations, with the assistance of their customs brokers and ATI all connived to secure the release of the containers from the ATI premises without the necessary examination,” said BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña.

He said the BOC will continue probing the matter to determine if any customs personnel were also involved in the illegal operations. (READ: New Customs chief vows ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption)

"We will also make sure that after our thorough investigation, those BOC personnel who are proven to be connected to this incident will be charged accordingly," said Lapeña.