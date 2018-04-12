Grab Philippines needs to explain why its transportation network company accreditation should not be suspended or cancelled over the allegations

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a show-cause order against Grab Philippines over its alleged "illegal" P2-per-minute travel charge.

The LTFRB said in its order on Wednesday, April 11, that My Taxi.PH, the registered company of Grab, needs to explain in writing within 5 days from the receipt of the order why its transportation network company accreditation should not be suspended or cancelled over the allegations.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III also confirmed this to Rappler on Thursday morning, April 12. The board will hold a hearing on the issue on April 17.

On Tuesday, April 10, PBA Representative Jericho Nograles accused the transport network company (TNC) of illegally charging its customers on top of its government-approved pricing scheme.

In response to the lawmaker's claim, Grab Philippines issued a statement explaining that travel duration charges were already incorporated in its upfront prices.

A December 2016 order regulated ride-hailing services fares, allowing Grab to charge a flagdown rate of P40, with an additional P10 to P14 per kilometer travel. The order does not include travel duration charges. (READ: Did Grab 'illegally' charge its riders higher fare?)

On Tuesday, the regulatory board also ordered Grab to lower its surge pricing cap from 2.0 times to only 1.5 times the normal fare.

This is the LTFRB's latest move in its bid to regulate fares of ride-hailing services. – Rappler.com