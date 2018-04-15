'With this development, passengers can be assured of a convenient and relaxing atmosphere while waiting for their flights this summer season,' says Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal

Published 10:05 PM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said it has improved the air-conditioning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, just in time for summer when temperatures are expected to soar.

In a statement on Sunday, April 15, MIAA said it "recently completed the replacement of defective cooling coils and installed stand-alone [air-conditioning] units at NAIA Terminal 3."

"With this development, passengers can be assured of a convenient and relaxing atmosphere while waiting for their flights this summer season," MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal was quoted as saying.

MIAA noted that it has repeatedly received complaints about "the very hot temperature" at domestic gates of NAIA Terminal 3 in the past several months.

More air-conditioning units are being installed at international gates as well, added MIAA.

Monreal also ordered managers of NAIA's 4 terminals "to ensure that all vital facilities are working."

"As always, upkeep of toilets is on MIAA's top list. NAIA comfort rooms are equipped with diaper changing tables for babies and toddlers, hand dryers, and bidets. Toilet papers, paper towels, hand soaps, and hand sanitizers are also a main feature in terminal comfort rooms," said MIAA.

Given that more passengers are expected to travel to various destinations this summer, Monreal also urged airlines to ensure prompt service at check-in counters.

Passengers are advised to be at the airport at least 3 hours before departure for international flights, and at least two hours before departure for domestic flights.

Questions or concerns can be relayed through NAIA hotlines 877-1111 and 0917-8396242, or through MIAA's Facebook and Twitter accounts. – Rappler.com