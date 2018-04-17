'They are now looking for another venue. That is very much welcome,' says Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre

Published 4:25 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A week before the closure of Boracay, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that Galaxy Entertainment Group will no longer be building an integrated casino and resort in the famous island.

"Galaxy has said they are now looking for another venue. That is very much welcome," said Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre on Tuesday, April 17, during a press conference in Boracay. (READ: LIST: New Boracay rules during 6-month closure)

The Macau-based gaming company will now have to "repeat" the process necessary to put up a casino.

"They just have to go through the process of accreditation, and securing again a new Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) provisional authority. The whole process will be repeated," said Alegre.

The development comes a week after Malacañang said, "no casinos in Boracay, period."



Duterte had denied knowledge of Galaxy Entertainment Group's plans to put up the casino and even declared that the island must go to farmers instead of rich businessmen.

But the President previously met with the company's top executives in Malacañang and discussed the casino with them. (READ: FACT CHECK: Clueless about Boracay casino? Duterte discussed it with owners)

Plans to build the casino-resort did not sit well with some netizens who said it made the closure of Boracay reek of a double standard.

Galaxy Entertainment Group and its local partner Leisure & Resorts World Corporation had bought a 23-hectare land in Boracay for the casino-resort.

They were already granted a provisional license by Pagcor last March. – Rappler.com