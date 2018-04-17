Contrary to the statement of the Department of Tourism, Leisure & Resorts World Corporation says it has not abandoned its Boracay project with Galaxy Entertainment

Published 8:25 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The local partner of Chinese casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group denied that they have abandoned plans to build an integrated casino and resort in Boracay.

Leisure & Resorts World Corporation on Tuesday night, April 17, said it continues to be in talks with Galaxy Entertainment.

This is in response to the pronouncement made by Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre that Boracay Philippines Resort and Leisure Corporation – the joint venture of Galaxy Entertainment and Leisure & Resorts World – is now looking for another venue for its planned $500-million, 23-hectare integrated resort and casino.

Boracay Philippines Resort on March 21 bagged a provisional gaming license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) – just a few days before President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the 6-month closure of the island starting April 26.

"Both parties have not reached any final decision regarding its planned Boracay resort project. Following protocol, no change in plans or project location would be made without prior consultation and agreement with Pagcor," Leisure & Resorts World said in a statement.

"Contrary to claims that Galaxy has abandoned its planned Boracay project, no such announcement has been made nor communicated with Pagcor," the listed firm added. – Rappler.com