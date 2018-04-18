According to JobStreet.com's 2018 Fresh Graduate Report, employers are also looking for team players

Published 1:12 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The top 3 things employers now consider when screening job applicants are attitude or work ethic, communication skills, and analytical thinking, according to JobStreet.com's 2018 Fresh Graduate Report released on Wednesday, April 18.

The report said employers have placed growing importance on analytical and interpersonal or communication skills – aside from experience-based skills – which signaled a shift in the set of skills that employers consider the most when hiring fresh graduates, as compared to 3 years ago.

In Jobstreet.com’s 2015 report, the top 3 things employers considered were on-the-job training, extra-curricular activities, and part-time work experience.

“The hardcore skills are not anymore relevant, especially in a dynamic work environment, very competitive [environment]. So you will see attitude, communication, analysis – they’re also looking for teamwork,” said Philip Gioca, JobStreet.com Philippines country manager.

Gioca added that employers consider interpersonal skills important in hiring fresh graduates to ensure that they can work well with a team.

He also said employers are starting to realize that academic performance does not always translate to how one might perform at work.

“Some of these are realizations, that even if I have really good academic performance does not translate to productivity at work. And we have to understand that since it is a team, an organization, attitude and positive energy is really needed in the office,” Gioca said.

Experience still important

Gioca advised, however that while there may be a shift in employer’s skills preference, it is still important for student to acquire some experience.

He Gioca said on-the-job training (OJT) is crucial as employers also consider this when assessing a graduate’s attitude and capacity for problem-solving and analysis.

“OJT is crucial now that college students take it. Before it was an option. Now we see it’s a requirement. Doon bine-base 'yung (That is where they base) attitude, analysis, problem-solving,” he said.

The report also showed that employers found fresh graduates to be lacking in the following qualities:

Task management efficiency

Leadership potential

Exhibiting customer empathy

Analysis of situations

Employers also said, however, that fresh graduates mostly exhibited qualities such as willingness to learn, personal grooming, and working in a team.

Findings from Jobstreet.com's Fresh Graduate Report 2018 are based on a survey conducted in Februrary 2018 involving 503 employers from various parts of the Philippines. – Rappler.com

Photo from Shutterstock