The 146-room hotel geared towards millennials will rise at the Astra Centre in Mandaue City, Cebu, and is set to open in late 2021

Published 2:00 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Recently listed property developer Cebu Landmasters Incorporated (CLI) announced on Wednesday, April 18, that it signed an agreement with the Radisson Hotel Group to bring the first Radisson Red hotel to the Philippines.

CLI said Radisson Red will be part of the Astra Centre, its major mixed-use development in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The 146-room hotel is scheduled to open in the 4th quarter of 2021, and will "boost CLI's current hotel portfolio to 756 rooms."

"We are delighted to be working with Radisson Hotel Group to bring Radisson Red to the Philippines for the first time. This unique hotel concept will offer a completely new style of hospitality in Cebu City, appealing to a generation of tech-savvy travelers who appreciate more fun hotel experiences and flexible stays," said CLI vice president Jose Franco Soberano in a statement.

The hotel is positioned by the Radisson Group as its dynamic brand targeted towards a younger clientele. Other Radisson Red hotels will also be built in Guangzhou, China; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Mohali, India.

CLI said the minimum hotel room size will be 28 square meters, and all will feature technology allowing guests to stream media from their devices. Guests can also check in and unlock their doors through their phones.

The hotel will also feature two food and beverage outlets and a 24-hour gym.

"Cebu City is the perfect location to introduce Radisson Red to the Philippines. This is a dynamic, fast-paced urban center with a youthful vibe and positive outlook, and we look forward to welcoming guests at Radisson Red and introducing a new era of hospitality to the country," said Radisson Hotel Group president for Asia Pacific Katerina Giannouka.

The Radisson Hotel Group also has an existing hotel, the Radisson Blu, in Cebu City. – Rappler.com