Published 9:05 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved on Wednesday, April 18, the accreditation of Hype Transport Systems Incorporated.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III and Board Members Aileen Lizada and Ronaldo Corpus signed Accreditation No. 2018-TNC-001, allowing the new ride-hailing company to operate for two years.

Lizada said Hype can begin operations once it receives its accreditation papers, giving commuters another option for ride-hailing services aside from Grab Philippines.

Hype is among the ride-hailing companies that the LTFRB was expecting to apply for accreditation, after Uber sold its Southeast Asia operations to Grab. Uber formally closed down last Monday, April 16.

The other companies pending for approval are Owto, Hirna, Go Lag, and MiCab. – Rappler.com