Inflation hits its highest quarterly average since 2014 as the tax reform law, higher oil prices, a weaker peso, and the tightening of US monetary policy take their toll

Published 10:40 AM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation, or the movement of prices of basic goods and services, hit its highest quarterly average since 2014 as the tax reform law, higher oil prices, a weaker peso, and the tightening of United States monetary policy took their toll.

In a briefing on Friday, April 20, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo announced an average inflation rate of 3.8% for the 1st quarter of 2018.

Inflation for the January-March period this year was faster than the 3% average inflation in the 4th quarter of 2017, and the 3.2% average inflation in the 1st quarter of 2017.

It also neared the upper end of the BSP's initial target of between 2% and 4% for this year. (READ: January | February | March inflation rate announcements)

The higher results came as the economy felt the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which was implemented last January 1.

It lowered personal income taxes, but raised excise taxes on fuel, motor vehicles, and sugar-sweetened beverages.

The BSP also noted that the economy felt the effects of higher global oil prices, a weaker peso, and tighter US monetary policy throughout the 1st quarter of 2018. (READ: Inflation seen to continue hitting poor Filipinos hard)

Switching base year

The latest inflation rate is based on the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) rebasing the inflation index to 2012 prices, from the previous series using 2006 prices.

If the 2006 base year would be used, average inflation for the 1st quarter of 2018 would be 4.4%, well above the BSP target.

The PSA's move was part of the protocol of statistical rebasing, which is done every 6 years.

It had announced last January that it would update the consumer price index (CPI) and other national accounts using 2012 as the base year, partly because prices of oil and other commodities have dramatically changed in the past decade.

University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) economist Victor Abola previously told Rappler that the rebasing of the CPI and other national accounts is important because they "tend to be overstated" if prices are not updated. – Rappler.com