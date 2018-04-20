The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board restores Grab Philippines' surge pricing cap to 2 times the normal fare after it accredits new ride-hailing companies

Published 5:40 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, April 20, approved Grab Philippines' petition to restore its surge cap to two times from 1.5 times the normal fare.

This means that surge pricing cap is at most twice the rates for time covered and distance traveled only, and not for the base fare. The LTFRB regulated ride-hailing company's surge pricing to at most two times the fare in December 2016.

JUST IN: LTFRB restores @grabph's surge cap to times 2 the fare, after it accredited Hype Transport Systems. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/nc67lghbMb — Aika Rey (@reyaika) April 20, 2018

On April 11, the LTFRB lowered Grab's surge pricing cap to 1.5 times the fare since consumers were left with only Grab as their option for ride-hailing services, given the latter's acquisition of Uber.

The LTFRB earlier ordered the ride-hailing company to suspend its P2-per-minute travel duration charges, but it appealed the order Friday morning.

Grab's travel duration charge is the subject of an LTFRB hearing, after PBA Representative Jericho Nograles accused the company of illegally charging its customers of P2-per-minute for their rides. (READ: Did Grab 'illegally' charge its riders higher fare?)

The LTFRB recently approved the accreditation of transport network companies Hype Transport Systems Incorporated, Hirna Mobility Solutions, and Go Lag Incorporated. – Rappler.com