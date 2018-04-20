Go Lag joins Hype and Hirna as the newest member of the transport network companies the LTFRB has accredited

Published 5:46 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have another ride-hailing company to choose from, after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved the accreditation of Go Lag Incorporated on Friday, April 20.

.@LTFRB approves another transport network company accreditation on Friday, April 20. Go Lag Inc joins Hype, Hirna, and Owto as the new TNCs, along with Grab. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/VQbiO0oCnh — Aika Rey (@reyaika) April 20, 2018

Go Lag joins Hype and Hirna as the newest member of the transport network companies the LTFRB has accredited.

Ride-hailing companies can begin operations once they receive their accreditation papers, giving commuters other options for ride-hailing services aside from Grab Philippines.

The other companies awaiting approval are Owto and MiCab.– Rappler.com