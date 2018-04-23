The stalling of the aircraft due to a steering fault leads to a temporary closure of the Zamboanga International Airport runway, delaying a number of flights

Published 10:11 AM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Cebu Pacific airplane on Monday, April 23, was forced to deplane its passengers from the the Zamboanga International Airport runway after it stopped there due to a steering fault.

The passengers of Cebu Pacific flight 5J 849 are safe following the incident, though they were forced to disembark from the plane.

The stalling of the aircraft has led to a temporary closure of the Zamboanga International Airport runway.

This has delayed the following flights, according to information from Cebu Pacific and the Zamboanga International Airport:

5J 852 Zamboanga to Manila - Original estimated time of departure (ETD): 9:15; delayed by 2 hours 20 minutes

5J 839 Zamboanga -Tawi-Tawi - Original ETD: 06:05 am - delayed by 5 hours 40 minutes

5J 840 Tawi-Tawi to Zamboanga - Original ETD: 7:30 am - delayed by 5 hours and 40 minutes

– Rappler.com