Real-time fund transfers or payments of up to P50,000 per transaction, without limit, are allowed in a day

Published 4:05 PM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) took a step closer to its goal of seeing electronic payments comprise 20% of all transactions in the country by 2020, with the launch of InstaPay.

Launched on Monday, April 23, InstaPay is an electronic fund transfer service that allows customers to transfer pesos almost instantly between accounts of participating BSP-supervised banks and non-bank e-money issuers in the Philippines.

"Individuals, businesses, and government institutions will be able to send and receive funds or make payments in real time of up to P50,000 per transaction, without limit, in a day," the BSP said.

"The transferred funds are instantly received in full as no fee is charged to the receiving party. Charges may however apply to sending parties. Recipients may also be charged for cash withdrawals," it added.

The service, which is aimed at removing the need to physically transact at bank branches, will be accessible 24/7 through mobile apps and internet banking facilities provided by participating banks and e-money issuers.

"Other e-channels will follow soon," said the BSP.

Currently, there are 20 financial institutions participating in the InstaPay service.

For sending and receiving transactions:

Asia United Bank

BDO Unibank

China Banking Corporation

China Bank Savings

Equicom Savings Bank

Security Bank

Unionbank of the Philippines

For receiving transactions:

CTBC Bank

EastWest Bank

Land Bank of the Philippines

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company

Omnipay

PayMaya

Philtrust Bank

Philippine Savings Bank

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

Robinsons Bank

Sun Savings Bank

United Coconut Planters Bank

Yuanta Savings Bank

The BSP said the number of banks is "expected to increase quickly in the coming months as more institutions respond to customer demand."

InstaPay follows the central bank's launch of its first automated clearing house, Pesonet, back in November 2017. – Rappler.com