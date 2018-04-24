But during wee hours of the night, drivers will have an option to see passenger destination

Published 5:00 PM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To address mounting complaints, Grab Philippines said its drivers will no longer see the destination of their passengers before accepting bookings starting Friday, April 27.

Grab said the destination masking will initially be rolled out to 25% of Grab drivers with a historically low acceptance rate.

An auto-accept driver-app feature will then be rolled out on Friday, which will automatically assign bookings to drivers. This would allow a more seamless experience of accepting passenger requests, according to Grab.

"We will implement non-showing of passenger information before ride acceptance, as it is a major source of complaints," Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu said in a statement on Tuesday, April 24.

"For added protection during wee hours of the night, drivers, however, have an option to see passenger destination," he added.

This decision comes after the Singapore-based ride-hailing firm sought the advice of Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos and Assistant Secretary Mark de Leon. (READ: Indonesia's Go-Jek eyes Philippine ride-hailing market)

"We want to vastly improve our services hence our consecutive decisions to sanction 500 errant drivers over the week, and now the non-showing of the passenger destination and the auto-accept feature," Cu said.

Last week, nearly 500 Grab drivers were sanctioned after an internal probe into mounting complaints of canceled ride bookings.

According to Grab, some drivers were suspended for 3 to 5 days. No further details or breakdown of the sanctions were given.

Cu admitted that Grab's service is currently "not optimal" with fewer drivers on the road.

"Grab is trying its best to keep more drivers on the road to keep up with rider demand and prevent long waits and price surges," he said. (READ: LTFRB restores Grab's 2x price surge cap)

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), the country's antitrust watchdog, is reviewing the local implications of the Grab-Uber deal. – Rappler.com