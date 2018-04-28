'Restoration of services are ongoing and we will issue another advisory as soon as the issue is resolved,' says Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications

Published 10:53 AM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Globe Telecom on Saturday, April 28, announced that a "system issue" has been affecting its services to prepaid customers.

"A system issue has been encountered early this morning that affected SMS, call and mobile data of our prepaid customers," Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, said in an advisory to the public on Saturday.

Crisanto said Globe will update its customers as soon as it fixes the problem.

"Restoration of services are ongoing and we will issue another advisory as soon as the issue is resolved. We apologize for this inconvenience," she said. – Rappler.com