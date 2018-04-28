The two projects are funded by a Chinese grant which covers the design and construction of the bridges

Published 5:48 PM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and two Chinese firms signed a contract on Friday, April 27, to implement two bridge projects along the Pasig River.

The contract, worth ¥643.458 million or around P5.27 billion, is for the survey, design, and construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila, and the Estrella-Pantaleon bridge between Makati and Mandaluyong.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar signed the contract on Friday, along with Undersecretary Emil Sadain, CCC Highways Consultant Ltd deputy manager Lyu Gaohu, and contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation vice president Liu Hong.

The two projects are funded by a Chinese grant which covers the design and construction of the bridges. DPWH will be responsible for the road right-of-way acquisition, the agency said in a statement on Saturday, April 28.

CCC Highway Consultant Ltd "will be responsible in the detailed engineering design and construction supervision" and will be allocated ¥59.859 million (around P490 million) for consultancy services, DPWH said.

Meanwhile, China Road and Bridge Corporation will implement civil works amounting to ¥583.6 million (P4.78 billion), DPWH added. The project duration is within 30 months.

"The project contractor shall fix at its own expense any and all damages and defects on the bridges due to faults in construction for the period of 12 months after project completion," DPWH said.

"They are likewise responsible for any structural defect or structural failure within 15 years for permanent structures and 5 years for semi-permanent structures." – Rappler.com