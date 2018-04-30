Micab, an app for booking taxis, is the 5th ride-hailing company approved this year, joining Hype, Hirna, Go Lag, and Owto

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved on Monday, April 30, the accreditation of another ride-hailing company.

LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada sent a copy of the signed accreditation papers of Micab Systems Corporation, which allows the company to operate for two years.

Accreditation Number 2018-TNC-005 was signed on Monday by Lizada, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III, and Board Member Ronaldo Corpus.

Micab, an app for booking taxis, is the 5th ride-hailing company approved this year, joining Hype, Hirna, Go Lag, and Owto.

The ride-hailing company can start operating once it receives its accreditation papers.

The 5 companies are expected to challenge Grab, which now dominates the local market after it bought Uber's operations in Southeast Asia. – Rappler.com