The telco says there may be a slowdown 'from time to time when accessing certain sites and apps like Facebook, Google, and Netflix'

Published 7:55 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications said its subscribers may experience slow internet due to a damaged undersea cable link to Hong Kong.

In an advisory posted on Facebook early Tuesday evening, May 1, the telecommunications giant said there may be a slowdown "from time to time when accessing certain sites and apps like Facebook, Google, and Netflix."

Smart did not elaborate on how the undersea cable was damaged, but said it is working on addressing the problem.

"We are taking remedial measures while preparing for repair work of the affected undersea cable," said the telco.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and shall provide future updates. Thank you."

– Rappler.com