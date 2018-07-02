The Maasin Airport in Southern Leyte can now accommodate 150 passengers from the previous 50

Published 2:15 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The new passenger terminal of the Maasin Airport in Southern Leyte was inaugurated on Monday, July 2, boosting the airport's capacity from 50 passengers to 150.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the new terminal will also enhance Maasin City's economic accessibility.

"Gusto natin inclusive growth, kaya kung mapapansin ninyo, agresibo tayo sa pag-implement ng mga proyekto sa mga probinsya," he said.



(We want inclusive growth, so if you notice, we're aggressive in implementing projects in the provinces.)

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the new passenger terminal "aims to upgrade the airport from a community airport to a standard Principal Class 2 airport, so that it can meet increasing air transport demands."

Further upgrades are also being planned, added Tugade, including the extension of the runway length from 1.3 kilometers to 1.8 kilometers.

The DOTr noted that Maasin Airport "served as a backup entry point for relief goods and medicine deliveries" following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013, "proving its capability and potential" to be an alternate airport to the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban City.

Maasin City is the birthplace of President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com