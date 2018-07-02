The government previously pegged inflation at just within 2% to 4%, but prices keep rising. Meanwhile, the deficit forecast is also raised to 'sustain the momentum of the Build, Build, Build program.'

Published 5:55 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Amid surging prices of goods in the first 5 months of the year, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) revised its inflation outlook for 2018.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced in a press briefing on Monday, July 2, that the government now expects inflation to settle between 4% and 4.5% for the whole year. The government previously pegged inflation at just within 2% to 4%.

Average inflation for the first 5 months of the year clocked in at 4.1%. Inflation in May reached a fresh 5-year high of 4.6%.

Economists of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) projected June inflation to fall within 4.3% to 5.1%.

Economic managers expect inflation to taper off in the second half of the year.