BPI to start charging for over-the-counter withdrawals, inter-regional deposits
MANILA, Philippines – The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced on Monday, July 2, that it would begin charging its clients for over-the-counter withdrawals and inter-regional deposits on September 1.
This will apply to both BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank.
Below are fees for specific transactions.
Cash deposits made over the counter
- Branch of account - free
- Metro Manila - free
- Intra-region (transactions made at branches other than the branch of account, but within the same region, such as Metro Manila to Metro Manila) - free
- Inter-region (transactions made at branches other than the branch of account, and in another region, such as Metro Manila to Ilocos) - P50 per deposit
Cash withdrawals made over the counter through any branch
Accounts with ATM card - P100 per withdrawal
Accounts with a passbook:
- Branch of account - free
- Metro Manila - free
- Intra-region - free
- Inter-region - P100 per withdrawal
Check encashment
- Branch of account - free
- Metro Manila - P100 per check
- Intra-region - P100 per check
- Inter-region - P100 per check
Foreign currency cash deposits
- US dollars - P0.10 per $1 or a fraction thereof
- Non-US dollar currencies (3rd currency) - P0.10 per $1 equivalent or a fraction thereof
Checkbook
- Personal - P250
- Corporate - P500
Manager's check - P75
Demand draft - P550
Bank certification - P200
Statement of account (SOA) printing - P50 per page
Safety deposit box (SDB) rental - P2,000 to P6,000 per year, which varies depending on box size
BPI has set up a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page here. – Rappler.com