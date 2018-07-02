This will take effect at BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank branches on September 1, 2018

Published 8:00 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced on Monday, July 2, that it would begin charging its clients for over-the-counter withdrawals and inter-regional deposits on September 1.

This will apply to both BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank.

Below are fees for specific transactions.

Cash deposits made over the counter

Branch of account - free

Metro Manila - free

Intra-region (transactions made at branches other than the branch of account, but within the same region, such as Metro Manila to Metro Manila) - free

Inter-region (transactions made at branches other than the branch of account, and in another region, such as Metro Manila to Ilocos) - P50 per deposit

Cash withdrawals made over the counter through any branch

Accounts with ATM card - P100 per withdrawal

Accounts with a passbook:

Branch of account - free

Metro Manila - free

Intra-region - free

Inter-region - P100 per withdrawal

Check encashment

Branch of account - free

Metro Manila - P100 per check

Intra-region - P100 per check

Inter-region - P100 per check

Foreign currency cash deposits

US dollars - P0.10 per $1 or a fraction thereof

Non-US dollar currencies (3rd currency) - P0.10 per $1 equivalent or a fraction thereof

Checkbook

Personal - P250

Corporate - P500

Manager's check - P75

Demand draft - P550

Bank certification - P200

Statement of account (SOA) printing - P50 per page

Safety deposit box (SDB) rental - P2,000 to P6,000 per year, which varies depending on box size

BPI has set up a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page here. – Rappler.com