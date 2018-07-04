The Philippine Tax Whiz clarifies the imposition of surcharge, interest, and compromise penalty for filing an amended tax return

Published 11:00 AM, July 04, 2018

I attended a tax seminar last month where I learned that we can file our tax returns without having to declare correct amounts and that we can just amend it later with no interest and penalty. Is that correct?

No. Under Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 54-2018, amendments of tax returns that result in additional tax due is subject to 25% surcharge, interest, and compromise penalty.

Caution must be observed when attending seminars or reading blogs about tax rules and regulations as you may interpret it wrongly which may result in higher penalties.

I hired a tax lawyer and he assured me that he knows the revenue district officer (RDO) so I don't need to worry. He said the RDO can lower the compromise penalty or even remove it. Is that possible?

Per RMC No. 54-2018, compromise penalties cannot be imposed. If you don't want to pay, you don't have to. However, that would open you up to a criminal charge, which will result in a fine of not less than P10,000 and imprisonment of not less than one but not more than 10 years.

Be careful with hiring professional consultants who will leverage their personal contacts in the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. It doesn't matter who the RDO is, or if your consultant has personal connections in the BIR. Simply by filing and paying your taxes correctly and on time, you can already save millions of pesos in unnecessary penalties and compromises.

It's best to invest in hiring good and honest accountants, and to do tax planning early on to end recurring problems with the BIR.

– Rappler.com

Mon Abrea, popularly known as the Philippine Tax Whiz, is founding president of the Asian Consulting Group (ACG) as well as the Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines (CSR Philippines).